Now that they have settled with Fox, all the journalists can go back to pretending that Fox is their sister news organization.
One reason - there are many, dear readers - I am incredibly cynical about mainstream journalism is it's rather obvious why they let people in "the club" and it quite often has little to do with quality of journalism, even aspirational quality.
Fox aside, "the club" shouldn't put celebrity news readers and opinion blatherers at the top. People justifiably complain about the New York Times (especially) stealing their work without credit constantly.
Actual journalism isn't what too many people at the top respect, it's money and power, even in their own industry.
Is this a bit too unfair? It's an industry dedicated to transparency of others (supposedly) that doesn't allow for any public introspection in its own ranks. So it falls to asshole bloggers like me to make these points.
Chris Cillizza was an important guy until he wasn't (CNN fired him).
While posting this I searched for him and it seems he has a book out! I had no idea, because none of his former friends bothered to promote it. Weird they always promote each other! (Probably they did, some, but I never saw it!)