Just Ignoring Facts

A big issue with Fox - what allowed their influence to be bigger than their precise reach - is every other "serious" journalist pretending that there is some meaningful distinction between "news" and "opinion" on the network, which there has never been. Top journalists ignored all of this until the Dominion stuff made it undeniable, and they'll promptly start ignoring it again. Media Matters has been documenting it daily for years, and they are all very experienced at pretending Fox is something it isn't.
It's their argument that what they do is just like what Fox does, not mine, but if they insist I will embrace the implications of that.