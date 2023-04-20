How Do These Things Keep Happening

Some people get bonus points no matter what.
When it blew up, all the SpaceX people started enthusiastically clapping as if it was supposed to happen (it was not supposed to happen).
By "these things" I don't mean rockets blowing up. That happens. I mean everything getting fucked because a certain set of incompetent manbabies get applause no matter what they do.
As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 20, 2023