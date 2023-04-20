I spend way too much time online - it's my job, also! - but really there are other things I like to do. If I had lots of money I would certainly fill more of my hours with other things!
Musk: I think if anyone would know about aliens on Earth, it would probably be me. And I've seen no evidence of aliens. I would immediately tweet it out in a split second, that would probably be top tweet of all time, found one guys, jackpot. Eight billion likes, pic.twitter.com/tq8QsvrVBS— Acyn (@Acyn) April 19, 2023
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Top Tweet Of All Time
How do you get this rich and have the most extreme case of poster's disease ever known to man?
by Atrios at 10:30