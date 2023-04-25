Moral Panics

A problem with convincing people of imaginary threats is that they can never actually be vanquished. No anti-trans legislation will satiate them, and it will keep getting worse.
The Atlantic, the New York Times, and people like Jon Chait, Jesse Singal, Emily Bazelon and some others are very much responsible for what is happening . There are limits to what The Right can do without the blessing and excusing by The Sensible Center, especially as those people are the self-appointed champions against extremism (On Both Sides). They get more mad at criticisms of the Right they deem inappropriate (CANCEL CULTURE!!!!) than what the Right is doing, and they control most of the microphones.
Quick jumps from their rhetoric, to vigilante violence, to state violence, to worse.
JUST ASKING QWESCHINS!!!!!!!