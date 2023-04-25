Now, residents and researchers are scrambling to assess the impact of the explosion on local communities, their health, habitat and wildlife including endangered species. Of primary concern is the large amount of sand- and ash-like particulate matter and heavier debris kicked up by the launch. The particulate emissions spread far beyond the expected debris field.As a result of the explosion, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded the company’s Starship Super Heavy launch program pending results of a “mishap investigation,” part of standard practice, according to an email from the agency sent to CNBC after the launch. No injuries or public property damage had yet been reported to the agency as of Friday.
Of course rockets blowing up sometimes is inevitable, but that is why certain precautions are taken.
I am not going to pretend to be a sudden expert rocket scientist, but I have paid attention on and off over the years to Elon's "Starship" and he has made a lot of questionable choices!
Starship is the big "go to Mars" fantasy one, not the Falcons which do seem to miraculously work well.