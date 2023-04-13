Mission Local is informed that the San Francisco Police Department early this morning made an arrest in the April 4 killing of tech executive Bob Lee, following an operation undertaken outside the city’s borders. The alleged killer also works in tech and is a man Lee purportedly knew.Relevant because when the Bay Area tech idiot aren't demanding the government give them billions of dollars, they're freaking out about "crime" (visible homeless people).
We are told that police today were dispatched to Emeryville with a warrant to arrest a man named Nima Momeni. The name and Emeryville address SFPD officers traveled to correspond with this man, the owner of a company called Expand IT.
Stranger Danger
I said at the time that there was a pretty good chance this wasn't random violence, not because I knew anything but because stranger danger murders of this type aren't actually that common.
