Rainfall increased in intensity during the evening hours, with rainfall rates in excess of 3 to 4 inches per hour at times. Data from Weather Underground, which crowdsources weather data, indicated a number of totals eclipsing two feet near Fort Lauderdale International Airport. As of 11 p.m. Eastern time, area totals ranged from just under 20 inches to a whopping 25.46 in the Shady Banks part of Fort Lauderdale.
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Seems Bad
20 years ago it was obvious we'd go from "global warming isn't real->global warming is real but isn't caused by people->global warming is real but the costs of doing anything is too high->it's too late to do anything about it" though it wasn't obvious just how fast.
