Valentine's Day Plans

I shouldn't be a US senator. There are various reasons I wouldn't be particularly good at it, and one is that I'd probably get pretty sick of feeling obligated to drop everything and take care of something important on a regular basis. Sometimes that just means "doing a cable news hit" and sometimes that means "postponing your vacation plans for something important when barbarians storm the castle."
I'm not saying I think all 100 senators - in fact, quite obviously they don't - feel that sense of obligation. But *I* would and also I wouldn't be very good at meeting it happily.
Anyway, it's an important job and if you can't meet the obligations you should let someone else do it.