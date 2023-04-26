Why Would He

A consequence of journalists digging their heels on the "objectivity" thing to justify their anti-trans crusade is they can't even say that corruption is bad. Make an absurd argument, embrace the absurd consequences.
Generally, I think the corruption rot is spreading everywhere in government. It is not a new thing, of course, but things that would at least once raise eyebrows barely do anymore, and when "everybody" (or everybody has friends who are, at least) is corrupt then no one has standing to say anything.
Let's be more specific: the Chief Justice, the head of the federal judiciary, the moral center of the Supreme Court, is stonewalling the biggest crisis in legitimacy of the Court in modern history. Covering up rank corruption from multiple justices He should resign in disgrace. https://t.co/mJL4OBmuE2— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) April 26, 2023
The right response is, "if you won't show up to testify to a co-equal branch, then we are under no obligation to listen to you, either," but that won't happen.
HAVE SOME SHAME, SIR ain't gonna do it. They aren't good chaps.