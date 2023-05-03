Wednesday, May 03, 2023

Alito's World

It's a mistake to think the anti-choice movement can be shamed or convinced by these consequences. This is precisely what they want. They have a collection of weird fetishes which manifest in a thrill from the suffering and death of pregnant women. Contrary to what you've been told for years, they care nothing about the baby, "unborn" or born.
A Florida woman, unable to get an abortion in her state, carried to term a baby who had no kidneys.

Deborah Dorbert’s son Milo died in her arms on March 3, shortly after he was born, just as her doctors had predicted he would.
