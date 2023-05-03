This type of thing is going to make every BRAND pretend they never heard of the site, as their PR people and lawyers pray for the day the dumpster fire finally burns itself out.
Elon Musk has threatened to reassign NPR's Twitter account to "another company."
In a series of emails sent to this reporter, Musk said he would transfer the network's main account on Twitter, under the @NPR handle, to another organization or person. The idea shocked even longtime observers of Musk's spur-of-the-moment and erratic leadership style.