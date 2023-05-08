Final Solutions

After mall shooting, Abbott says 'mental health crisis' must be solved; Biden calls for weapons banRepublicans and centrist dipshits only understand incarceration, punishment, and slaughter. They have no interest in helping anyone.
The idea that the fundamental barrier to people obtaining help is a lack of coercion is ridiculous, of course. But, no worries, Matty thinks we shouldn't "just imprison" them, just apply a lot of very kind tough love to, you know, coerce them into situations they don't want to be in.