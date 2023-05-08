Monday, May 08, 2023

Final Solutions

The murder of a homeless man on the New York subway and the endless series of mass gun violence, often by white supremacists, is going to result in, somehow, the mass incarceration of homeless people in facilities under the guise of addressing the "mental health crisis."

After mall shooting, Abbott says 'mental health crisis' must be solved; Biden calls for weapons ban
Republicans and centrist dipshits only understand incarceration, punishment, and slaughter. They have no interest in helping anyone. 



The idea that the fundamental barrier to people obtaining help is a lack of coercion is ridiculous, of course. But, no worries, Matty thinks we shouldn't "just imprison" them, just apply a lot of very kind tough love to, you know, coerce them into situations they don't want to be in.

by Atrios at 11:30