It's Okay To Murder People Who Annoy You

I would have thought some minor self-preservation instinct combined with a general understandable concern for personal security would make prominent public figures (especially politicians) shy away from lowering the general taboo on vigilante violence.
Apparently, their conception of "the other" as a distinct species is so strong that they can't imagine any connection to them.
The New York Times going all in, with some PR work for Daniel Penny.
"He’s a people person. He’s a very easygoing person. Not a lot stresses him out.”Too many generations of failsons have been in charge there.