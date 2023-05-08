Monday, May 08, 2023

It's Okay To Murder People Who Annoy You

The Onion (rarely misses!) makes the point here

I would have thought some minor self-preservation instinct combined with a general understandable concern for personal security would make prominent public figures (especially politicians) shy away from lowering the general taboo on vigilante violence. 

Apparently, their conception of "the other" as a distinct species is so strong that they can't imagine any connection to them.

The New York Times going all in, with some PR work for Daniel Penny.
"He’s a people person. He’s a very easygoing person. Not a lot stresses him out.”
Too many generations of failsons have been in charge there.
by Atrios at 09:00