May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Secret Service said it had detained the driver of a rented box truck that crashed into security barriers near the White House on Monday night, perhaps intentionally, but that there were no injuries or ongoing danger."What are the politics of the guy with the Nazi flag who tried to drive into the White House? It's complicated." - Jeremy Peters, probably.
A Reuters witness said investigators found a Nazi swastika flag that apparently came from inside the truck, which crashed into barriers at Lafayette Square, adjacent to the White House grounds.
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Sounds Bad
The New York Times leaves out the Nazi flag part for some reason.
by Atrios at 10:30