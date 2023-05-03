The Exonerative Tense

A 30-year-old man who was screaming on a subway train died on Monday afternoon after another rider grabbed him and placed him in a chokehold, according to the police and video of the encounter.
The man, whose name has not been released, flailed with his arms and kicked his legs as he attempted to free himself, the video shows. The video was taken by Juan Alberto Vazquez, a freelance journalist, who posted it on his Facebook page, “Luces de Nueva York.”
He was very violent in his efforts to save himself!
In the video, the man who died pushes off another man who held his arms down.What did he do?
Mr. Vazquez said that the rider who was screaming was frightening but had not assaulted anyone.Ah, nothing violent.
Mr. Vazquez’s video shows the man being held down for at least two minutes before he stopped moving. The men continued to hold him down for about 50 seconds before releasing him."At least two minutes" over to the Post.
That’s when he said the straphanger came up behind Neely and took him to the ground in a chokehold — keeping him there for some 15 minutes, Vazquez said.It actually takes a long time to kill someone like that, and he managed!
New York Times editors are looking at Texas and Florida and saying, "Yes, we want to be more like them."