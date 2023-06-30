Chief Justice John Roberts’ decision in Biden v. Nebraska blazed past a clearly insurmountable standing problem to scold the president for even trying to use the law according its own plain terms in order to offer mass debt relief in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also chastised Justice Elena Kagan for her “disturbing” suggestion, in dissent, that the majority had gone “beyond the proper role of the judiciary.” The decision boils down to the chief justice’s obvious disdain for student debt relief—which is perhaps why he interpreted Kagan’s criticism as, in his words, a “personal” affront.Whining about the proper role of the judiciary was one of Scalia's go to moves.
Friday, June 30, 2023
Big Fucking Baby
Really driven insane by the people who want to rule harshly and capriciously, but also be treated with worshipful deference and affection.
