Elite Supplements

I know nothing about ketone drinks/diets or most of this stuff, but my take on this kind of advice/product, generally, is that while elite professional athletes have reason to try to squeeze out a 2% performance enhancement if it's somehow available to them (in this case maybe not), even the most extreme amateur athlete really doesn't, so best to worry about other things.
I know people can be hypercompetitive, but massively changing your diet in potentially harmful, or at least likely unsustainable, ways suggests an unhealthy psychological relationship to the whole endeavor.
It's like looking for "one quick trick" to better performance, except the trick isn't quick at all, but instead requires reconfiguring your entire life.