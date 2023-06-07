Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Gotta Get More Republican
The shitty CNN guy is stepping down but I am sure they will continue with the path the bosses want. I don't think either "it's all about ratings (money)" or "it's all about serving an agenda (and not money, directly anyway)" are generally completely correct. It is certainly true that there are plenty of examples of rich guys being willing to lose money on ideological media projects. But at a minimum a certain kind of credibility requires pretending that the choices they make are merely driven by giving the people what they want. Crashing the audience figures doesn't help!
by Atrios at 14:30