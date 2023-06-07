So millions of borrowers will get a notice from a private company they’ve never interacted with, telling them to resume payments on a loan that’s been dormant for years. If every borrower used StudentAid.gov to keep up with their account, and these companies were perfectly diligent, this might go smoothly. But student loan servicers have a terrible track record; Navient was described by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2017 as having “systematically and illegally failed borrowers at every stage of repayment.” The former CFPB director who said that, Rich Cordray, now runs FSA.
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Sounds Bad
Bad policies are bad enough, but bad policies administered badly... Very bad!
