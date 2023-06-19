I Was Told This Wasn't Happening

Even though it obviously was.
FBI resisted opening probe into Trump’s role in Jan. 6 for more than a year
In the DOJ’s investigation of Jan. 6, key Justice officials also quashed an early plan for a task force focused on people in Trump’s orbit
Read the whole thing, as the kids say, and draw your own conclusions, but I'll just say that efforts to not look "political" are, in fact, political.
Inside Justice, however, some have complained that the attorney general’s determination to steer clear of any claims of political motive has chilled efforts to investigate the former president. “You couldn’t use the T word,” said one former Justice official briefed on prosecutors’ discussions.