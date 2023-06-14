Just absolute unwillingness to wield power, ever.
Durbin tells me it would be “tempting” to UC military promotions with Tuberville missing but notes that “one of the unwritten rules of the place is you don’t take advantage of a person’s absence.”— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 13, 2023
Another GOP senator could also object in his place https://t.co/GHJKDBgupI
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
The Worst Deliberative Body In The World
I get the kind of courtesy which is "don't ram through a close vote because someone is at their dying spouse's side" but that's very different than letting someone engage in mass obstruction just by signaling their desire to do so.
