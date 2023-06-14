Where Does Meatball Ron Go For His Apology

Journalists rarely feel inclined to be honest about such things - they'd never admit to it at all, probably - but we did have about 2 years of the Ron DeSantis cheerleader squad among political journalists and while I think I know why,* I'd be curious to hear some of them be up front about it.
*Many elite journalists are or were borderline covid denialists, or became such after the vaccines arrived, and Ron stuck it to the people who annoyed them on twitter who worried about things like "teachers getting covid."