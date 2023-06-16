The Minneapolis Police Department engaged in the systemic use of excessive force and discriminated against racial minorities in the years leading up to the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in 2020, federal authorities said Friday.
In a scathing 89-page report released following a more than two-year federal civil rights investigation, the Justice Department excoriated the Minneapolis police force as an agency that put officers and local residents at unnecessary risk and failed to act upon repeated warnings about biased behavior.
Friday, June 16, 2023
There Was A Moment
Only way to kickstart the "defund the police" movement is to give a few DC pundits some speeding tickets, maybe presented with a bit of attitude.
by Atrios at 13:30