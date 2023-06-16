There's No Theatre In Los Angeles

Was "joking" about this to a friend the other day, and then this happens.
In a move certain to shock Los Angeles theatergoers, the Center Theatre Group (CTG) announced Thursday that it is canceling plans for a 2023-24 season at the Mark Taper Forum, one of the most important homes for new plays in the city, if not the country, due to severe financial concerns.
Of course there is some, but in a city of that size, with that much wealth, with that many people working in related endeavors, but apparently no audience....