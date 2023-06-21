Wednesday, June 21, 2023

We Can Do Anything

Not surprised at what is possible, but such can do spirit is rarely applied when there are failings at high ridership transit lines. Those remain fucked for a long time (DC Metro, Boston MBTA recent examples).

"Everybody" drives so they identify with the problems of a random road closure 1800 miles away.

Also people have a very exaggerated sense of just how many cars a highway can carry at capacity, and therefore how many people are really directly impacted by such a failure. Carmageddons always aren't.
by Atrios at 11:30