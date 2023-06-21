We Can Do Anything

Not surprised at what is possible, but such can do spirit is rarely applied when there are failings at high ridership transit lines. Those remain fucked for a long time (DC Metro, Boston MBTA recent examples).
Based on the tremendous progress these crews made over the weekend, I can now say:— Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) June 20, 2023
We will have I-95 back open this weekend.
We have worked around the clock to get this done, and we’ve completed each phase safely and ahead of schedule.
"Everybody" drives so they identify with the problems of a random road closure 1800 miles away.
Also people have a very exaggerated sense of just how many cars a highway can carry at capacity, and therefore how many people are really directly impacted by such a failure. Carmageddons always aren't.