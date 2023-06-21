I admit I don't understand what motivates people. It's clear he doesn't believe a lot of his own bullshit.
There was a moment when a posited link between childhood vaccines and autism seemed worthy of pursuing. The issue then wasn't vaccination, it was the presence of mercury (Thimerosal) in the vaccines. RFK was vocal about that. Again, it wasn't a story about the problems of vaccination as a concept, it was a story about poor production practices by Big Pharma.
It wasn't correct but it wasn't on-its-face crazy. That debunked idea metastasized into general anti-vax hysteria, which was given a huge boost by covid.
You're 69 years old, man, why are you doing this.