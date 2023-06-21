While she was being driven to the casino, Copas saw a traffic sign that showed the words "Juarez, Mexico" which led her to believe the Uber driver was attempting to kidnap her and driver her to Juarez, according to the arrest affidavit.The only "stranger danger" I worry about is from lunatics who carry guns for "personal protection."
Copas then grabbed the handgun and shot the driver which caused the crash on the highway, the document stated.
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Why Would Anyone Want To Kidnap You
One problem (there are, sadly, many) with media driven crime panics is it really warps brains. "Stranger Danger" of almost all types is always overblown, but even more so in these moments. Probably most overblown of all is the idea that randos want to kidnap "you" or your children.
by Atrios at 09:00