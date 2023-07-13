All My Apes Gone

Suspect many things would be nontrivially different if crypto had imploded a bit earlier (better) or a bit later (worse).
The former chief executive officer of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network Ltd. was charged with fraud and sued by three regulatory agencies over the company’s collapse.
Alex Mashinsky, 57, was also charged with attempting to manipulate crypto currencies in federal court in New York Thursday. The Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Federal Trade Commission also filed lawsuits against Mashinsky and the company.