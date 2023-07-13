As a result, the real upshot of the affirmative action ruling is this: Colleges and universities must now punish Black applicants by decreasing the enrollment of Black students, by any means necessary. That’s because the only way universities can show compliance with Roberts’s new rules is to show that they’ve decreased the number of Black kids they let into school. Anything less than that will likely trigger litigation from the white supremacists who have already promised to hunt down schools that admit too many Black people, as determined by their own white-makes-right accounting system.
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Best Not To Admit Any Black People At All
Elie is right that universities are just going to face endless legal challenges.
by Atrios at 18:40