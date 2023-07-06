Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro on Wednesday backed off his insistence on money for a new private-school funding program after it became a sticking point in a budget stalemate between Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature.
Shapiro’s shift in position came as state government plowed through its fifth day without full spending authority, and the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives prepared to respond to a budget deal between Shapiro and Republicans who control the state Senate.
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Amazing Scenes
I don't follow PA state politics quite enough to know exactly what happened here, but basically the PA governor (Dem! boo) supported a shitty giveaway to religious and rich people private schools, and the Dems in the House (+1!) stood firm and it isn't happening.
by Atrios at 11:22