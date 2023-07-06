Thursday, July 06, 2023

Oh No Elmo

Don't see how Lonnie wriggles out of this one!
Tesla must send extensive new records to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration as part of an Autopilot safety probe — or else face steep fines.

If Tesla fails to supply the federal agency with information about its advanced driver assistance systems, which are marketed as Autopilot, Full Self-Driving and FSD Beta options in the U.S., the company faces “civil penalties of up to $26,315 per violation per day, with a maximum of $131,564,183996 for a related series of daily violations,” according to a letter published on the NHTSA website Thursday.
