Tesla must send extensive new records to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration as part of an Autopilot safety probe — or else face steep fines.
If Tesla fails to supply the federal agency with information about its advanced driver assistance systems, which are marketed as Autopilot, Full Self-Driving and FSD Beta options in the U.S., the company faces “civil penalties of up to $26,315 per violation per day, with a maximum of $131,564,183996 for a related series of daily violations,” according to a letter published on the NHTSA website Thursday.
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Oh No Elmo
Don't see how Lonnie wriggles out of this one!
by Atrios at 11:50