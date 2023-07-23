One cursed behavior of centrist dipshits is hijacking the language of liberal ideals for horrible ends. You know, things like, "it's racist to think Iraqis aren't ready for Democracy [and not want to drop 1000 freedom bombs on them]."
"Humanitarian interventionism." Great cover for serial killers.
It's easy to remain mad about the Iraq war because so many of those dipshits are still with us. There's been more turnover in the wingnutosphere, but we are still stuck with guys like Chait and Yglesias.