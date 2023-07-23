Way back in the "Freedom Fries" era there was a heat wave that killed a lot of people in France, and this of course was very very funny to the people who led us to Iraq.
French people were dying - dumbasses don't even have air conditioning! - ha ha ha.
(As an aside, lots of reasons to oppose the Iraq war, but that finding themselves on the same side as horrible people like that didn't give the "liberal humanitarian interventionists" pause was a pretty good clue about the real nature of those humanitarians).
Anyway, heat kills, here, also, too. Deaths attributed to heat are a small fraction of the actual number of heat-related deaths, also.