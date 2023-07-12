Freeze Peach

And, sure, fine, let the Nazis march, but the idea that loathsome racist views are somehow the *most likely to be suppressed*, and therefore an important line to defend, is actually quite ridiculous (and definitely was when that case happened).
Things are a bit different now (and a bit different now than two years ago!) but at that time plenty of things were being suppressed on obscenity grounds that were basically just LGBT-related.
It's liberal ego-stroking at its silliest. We support the rights of the people we hate the most! Sure, but the people liberals hate the most aren't actually the people who face the most oppression, generally, of speech or otherwise. They do just fine.