I Read The News Today Oh Boy

There isn't a single mention of "Biden" on the front web page of nytimes.com. Democrats are mentioned twice: once about the person who switched party (to Republicans) in North Carolina, and another about Trump pushing investigations of them.
This isn't atypical. I glance through it and word search regularly. The Politics Story, at least the background hum when there isn't specific big news coming from the president, always has Republicans as the protagonists.
Dems are at fault for this, somewhat. Gotta keep giving them something to talk about and they often don't. But talking about Republicans is what political reporters and pundits tend to do, whatever you think the reason is.