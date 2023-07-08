The Administration is releasing important guidance on rules against surprise medical billing. Biden-Harris Administration rules are already preventing as many as 1 million surprise medical bills every month. New guidance will help stop providers from gaming the system by evading the surprise billing rules with creative contractual loopholes that still leave consumers with unexpected costs.
Saturday, July 08, 2023
Loopholes
Most of them really aren't, meaningfully, just some fancy corporate lawyers saying "haha we devised a new rube goldberg accounting trick and you can't stop is!" Closing them is good, but really the entire medical sector should be imprisoned for billing fraud.
