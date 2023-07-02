Not The Celestial Hall Monitors

The Supremo have had decades of totebagger PR, elevating them to high priests. Dems have aided this too, preferring often to fight both electoral and policy battles using the court (the former to motivate voters, the latter to send things to the Referees rather than take positions themselves).
As Bouie (and Kagan) make clear, it is time to claw back the idea that they somehow float above the constitution rather than being established by it. It is absurd that the least democratic institution (they aren't elected, they have transparency and ethics problems) has come out on top somehow.
Thanks, Nina.