The amazing thing is this was an incredibly stupid project even if you believed Musk could deliver (and no he couldn't deliver at anything close to the costs he promised except with his frequent "don't pay any bills method" but even then). And you know me, I like spending stupid money almost any rail project, but Chicago already has a rail line to the airport.
Express airport lines sound great to people who would only consider riding a train to the airport and almost nowhere else. Nice in places that have a bounty of rail already!
Lots of reasons to hate Rahm, but we shouldn't overlook what a fucking idiot he is.