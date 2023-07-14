Nothing Left To Lose

“The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses,” a studio executive told Deadline. Acknowledging the cold-as-ice approach, several other sources reiterated the statement. One insider called it “a cruel but necessary evil.”The people most on the margins - the ones who are truly at risk from striking - are also the ones who have the least to lose from the strike. If the pay - and expected career arc - is shit there *are* other jobs, as much as Powell has been trying to change that.
I'm not minimizing the hardship here, I just mean that the bulk of people who do have precarious not well-compensated employment aren't sacrificing all that much to strike. Certainly not longer term, or in current lost pay, even if of course there is an urgent need to keep paying the rent. They actually aren't trapped in those careers.