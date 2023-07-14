SUMMER FUNDRAISING WEEK

Thanks to all who help keep this site (and me) afloat. There isn't really an "advertiser supported" model on the internet anymore, unless you are a right wing grifter hawking various types of boner pills, so reader supported it is.
For the price of a couple of cups of fancy coffee you can keep reading this site! Actually, for no price at all you can keep reading this site! But if you do have a little extra and you spend some time here consider contributing a bit!
You can donate once or recurring monthly through paypal, and patreon is a monthly "subscription" type thing. Cancelling recurring payments doesn't seem to be a problem, or at least I haven't had complaints, but if anyone ever does have any problems I'm happy to help fix the problems/refund payments as appropriate.
Paypal:
Patreon:
Become a Patron!
I don't have an inflated sense of what this site is worth, but I admit it is a bit depressing watching grifters across the political spectrum make bank while more worthy people (I don't even mean me - just generally!) especially on The Left constantly struggle. Anyway, pay somebody, even if it isn't me!