Monday, July 03, 2023

Sounds Bad

There was a time when avoiding this was likely neither especially complicated nor especially expensive (small early changes and investments, paying off like compound interest), and likely could have be done even compensating some of the existing stakeholders in absurd ways. We somehow went from electric cars to electric Hummers (and similar) and I don't think that's going to save us, either.
SINGAPORE, June 30 (Reuters) - The target of keeping long-term global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) is moving out of reach, climate experts say, with nations failing to set more ambitious goals despite months of record-breaking heat on land and sea.
by Atrios at 10:30