What's Going On In France?

Like you wouldn't really understand the US protests of 2020 very well if you only read the BBC coverage of it - and I don't even mean that as a criticism of the BBC - and they're a lot "closer" in many ways to the US than US or other English language outlets are to France.
I'm not saying there's no value in trying to follow these things, just that it's incredibly difficult to have a sense of the politics of other countries.
You kinda need a crazy wall (or a dumb blog) to try to follow US politics, and that's true for other countries as well.