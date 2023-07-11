Tuesday, July 11, 2023

The Key Witness

Luft has been using journalists and Republicans to try to set up a protection fence for himself. You know, BIDEN's DEEP STATE THUGS ARE COMING AFTER A WHISTLEBLOWER. Good job everybody.
US prosecutors unsealed an indictment Monday charging the co-director of a think tank with illicit arms trafficking, violating US sanctions laws, and other charges, five months after he was arrested in Cyprus and fled from authorities.

The US-Israeli citizen, Gal Luft, co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, is also someone House Oversight Chairman James Comer, a top Republican, has described as an informant claiming to have incriminating information on Hunter Biden.
Probably there's a good book to be written about the numerous examples of conservative crooks who have tried - and often succeeded with - the same strategy (previous Dem presidents, too).
