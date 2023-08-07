Biofuels, Bitches!

Solar is cheap now. Wind is cheap now. Sure both have some storage issues, and won't solve every problem (won't curse cancer or stop racism, either), but the impediment to a lot of shifts are the current stakeholders in those interests.
Very Serious People love to get mad at enviros opposing nuclear, or some rich NIMBYs stopping a wind project (somehow they are hypocrites instead of just rich assholes), but really you're an idiot if you think it's environmentalists who have the power to stop progress on climate change.
This post wasn't inspired by anything specific, but there has been an uptick in "well I guess it's time for geoengineering" commentary and, yah, sure, let's do that. No way to fuck that up!