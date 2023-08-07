I get people think that given everyone is driving a huge vehicle, they're safer driving one themselves. Maybe that's even true. But it's one thing to have to use the poorly positioned video screen to give you an extra look when you're backing up, quite another to have to rely on it entirely to to basic driving because the blind spots are so massive.
And if the video screen is essential for driving (it shouldn't be!), then it really isn't appropriate to place it where they generally are.
Not the only issue with car bloat. In general its making a fundamentally flawed transportation concept much worse.