The rule — to be unveiled by Harris during a trip to Philadelphia, the officials said — represents one of the most aggressive administration actions to date to give workers a greater share of new federal investments in semiconductors, infrastructure and clean energy. The officials briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity to describe a policy not yet formally announced.
The measure would restore an old definition of the “prevailing wage,” scrapped by President Ronald Reagan, that the Biden administration says would change pay standards on federal construction projects, the officials said. Under the new rule, employers would be required to pay construction workers the equivalent of wages made by at least 30 percent of workers in a given trade and locality.
Tuesday, August 08, 2023
Dark Brandon Strikes Again
Those glowing eyes growing stronger.
