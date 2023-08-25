One thing the Atlanta indictments make clear is the normal ethos of elite immunity means the whole top layer of society is unaccountable. If you can't prosecute the guy at the top, for reasons, you can't prosecute the next layer below, or the next layer, or the next layer...
Okay there are some schmucks near the bottom you can go after, but there isn't really much point in going after those guys unless they're going to give up the goods on the guys up top.
The other thing it makes clear is that it isn't so hard if you try!