We Must Think Of The Children

I don't have any deep insight, but while growing up a lot of ideas of "normality" get imprinted on you in ways which are hard to decipher, and that fucking weirdo is the president, and that fucking weirdo keeps getting arrested... an interesting normal!
Our political discourse has always had a BBC Royal Correspondent aspect to it, attempting to elevate aspects of the presidency to an idealized monarchy. And, sure, they just went on doing that with Trump but... pretty weird!
Even the BBC RCS kept Philip mostly hidden because he had some hard to brush over flaws.