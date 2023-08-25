Friday, August 25, 2023

We Must Think Of The Children

Spending your formative years under W. and THE WAR ON TERRA must have been a bit weird, but the Age of Trump must be something else.

I don't have any deep insight, but while growing up a lot of ideas of "normality" get imprinted on you in ways which are hard to decipher, and that fucking weirdo is the president, and that fucking weirdo keeps getting arrested... an interesting normal!

Our political discourse has always had a BBC Royal Correspondent aspect to it, attempting to elevate aspects of the presidency to an idealized monarchy. And, sure, they just went on doing that with Trump but... pretty weird!

Even the BBC RCS kept Philip mostly hidden because he had some hard to brush over flaws.
by Atrios at 09:00