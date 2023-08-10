Enraged By The Kids Today

There's one aspect of social media in particular which I think has some very unhealthy impacts. It's probably bad that old people have so much unfettered access to the thoughts of younger people. I think I'm relatively immune to it, but even I occasionally go on a mental minirant about whatever dumb shit the "young people" (you know, people under 40) are on about today.
And I'm definitely not one who has spent a lifetime thinking I am entitled to be thought of as "cool" and "with it, Daddy-o." Those people are having their brains boiled constantly by being confronted with their increasing irrelevance and lack of immortality.